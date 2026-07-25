Green India Challenge's 9th Edition began on KT Rama Rao's 50th birthday with the plantation of 1,000 bamboo saplings on the Godavari River banks in Nanded, Maharashtra, launching a massive citizen-led ecological restoration initiative.

Green India Challenge Launches 9th Edition

The Green India Challenge (GIC) on Friday launched its 9th Edition with the plantation of 1,000 bamboo saplings on the banks of the Godavari River at Babhali village in Dharmabad Taluka of Nanded district, Maharashtra.

According to an official release, the launch, held on the 50th birthday of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao, marked the beginning of one of India's largest citizen-led river-basin ecological restoration initiatives. The inaugural plantation was led by Green India Challenge Founder and former Member of Parliament Joginipally Santosh Kumar in the presence of Mardi Karunakar Reddy, Founder of Igniting Minds Organisation; Sanjevall Raghavendra Yadav, Co-Founder of Green India Challenge; members of the Youth for Godavari movement; farmers; students; women's groups; environmentalists; local public representatives; Forest Department officials; Gram Panchayat representatives; and hundreds of volunteers.

Mission to Plant 9.9 Million Trees

The launch also unveiled the mission of the 9th Edition, to plant and nurture 9.9 million (99 lakh) native trees with the participation of five million volunteers across the Godavari, Manjara and Pranahita river basins. Plantation activities will extend along both banks of the Godavari from Basar in Telangana to Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra, creating a continuous green corridor aimed at strengthening river ecology, improving biodiversity and enhancing climate resilience, a release said.

Addressing Climate Challenges in Deccan Region

The decision to begin this year's campaign in Maharashtra reflects the growing climate challenges confronting the Deccan region. Marathwada has experienced nearly a 4°C rise in temperatures this year, highlighting the increasing urgency for large-scale ecological restoration.

Rising temperatures, declining soil moisture, riverbank erosion and groundwater stress demand solutions that combine environmental restoration with community participation. Recognising this challenge, Green India Challenge has adopted a river-basin restoration approach, emphasising native species capable of protecting watersheds while supporting local livelihoods, a release further said.

The Role of Bamboo in Restoration

The campaign commenced with the plantation of 1,000 bamboo saplings because bamboo offers both ecological and economic benefits. Its extensive rhizome system stabilises riverbanks, prevents soil erosion, improves groundwater recharge and rapidly absorbs atmospheric carbon. Native varieties such as Dendrocalamus strictus and Bambusa bambos, well adapted to the climatic conditions of the Deccan Plateau, will play a significant role in restoring degraded landscapes while creating sustainable income opportunities for farming communities.

About the Green India Challenge

Founded in 2018, Green India Challenge has grown into one of the world's largest citizen-led environmental movements. Inspired by Telangana's Haritha Haram, the movement follows its unique 3-3-3 model: plant three saplings, nurture them for three years and inspire three more people to do the same, a release said. Without any statutory mandate, the initiative has mobilised over 44 million citizens and facilitated the plantation of more than 196 million saplings, demonstrating the transformative power of voluntary public participation in environmental conservation.

Implementation and Volunteer Participation

The campaign will be driven by Igniting Minds Organisation through its Youth for Godavari initiative, bringing together students, NSS and NCC volunteers, youth organisations and community groups across Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Volunteers will not only plant trees but also geo-tag plantations, monitor survival rates and ensure long-term maintenance, transforming plantations into a sustained programme of ecological stewardship and environmental education.

A Gift for Future Generations

Speaking on the occasion, Joginipally Santosh Kumar said, "A river is not merely a flow of water. It is sustained by its forests, nourishes its farmers and belongs to future generations. On KT Rama Rao's fiftieth birthday, we wanted to celebrate with a gift that would outlive us all. These bamboo groves are not just plantations; they are investments in the future of the Godavari basin."

He said the ninth edition represents the next phase of Green India Challenge's journey towards its larger commitment of planting one billion trees by October 15, 2031, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose vision continues to inspire the movement.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals

The initiative is expected to reduce soil erosion, strengthen riverbanks, improve groundwater recharge, enhance biodiversity, support wildlife habitats, increase farmers' resilience and contribute to climate moderation through expanded green cover. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals--SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), the Green India Challenge continues to demonstrate that meaningful climate action begins with citizens.

With today's plantation of 1,000 bamboo saplings at Babhali, the movement has formally embarked on its ninth edition, carrying forward a simple yet powerful belief: when millions of citizens plant together, rivers recover, landscapes revive, and future generations inherit a greener India, a release added. (ANI)