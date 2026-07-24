A Rajasthan man allegedly murdered his nephew with a broken liquor bottle after suspecting an affair with his wife. The accused then went home and slept peacefully.

A man in Rajasthan's Dausa district allegedly murdered his own nephew in a gruesome attack, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife. The accused used a smashed liquor bottle to slit the victim's throat before leaving him to bleed to death.

The incident occurred under Sadar police station limits, with the victim's body discovered near a pond two days ago. Police arrested the accused on Thursday and successfully solved the case.

Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit confirmed that Ashok Raigar, a 40-year-old resident of RN Tagore Nagar near Mann Club, has been arrested for the murder of his nephew, Saurabh Raigar, aged 25. The victim's body was found near a pond behind the girls' hostel at Bhandarej Mod on July 21, with deep cut injuries visible on his neck.

CCTV Footage Led to Accused's Arrest

Saurabh's father had suspected foul play, prompting police to launch an investigation. Authorities examined CCTV footage from the area while MOB and FSL teams collected evidence from the crime scene. During analysis of the CCTV recordings, suspicion fell on the victim's uncle, Ashok.

Station House Officer Yudhishthir revealed that the investigation uncovered marital disputes between Saurabh and his wife. During this troubled period, Saurabh allegedly grew close to his uncle Ashok's wife, leading Ashok to suspect an affair. This suspicion allegedly drove him to plan and execute the murder.

Accused Called Victim for Drinks, Then Attacked

During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that on July 21, he called Saurabh to a secluded pond near Bhandarej Mod under the pretext of drinking together. After making his nephew consume alcohol, Ashok allegedly took him towards the pond, smashed a liquor bottle, and repeatedly attacked his throat with the broken glass.

Ashok allegedly left the seriously injured Saurabh at the spot and returned home. Police stated that Saurabh died after bleeding out as he did not receive timely medical treatment. Following the incident, the accused continued behaving normally to avoid raising any suspicion.

Arrest Made After Thorough Investigation

Police arrested Ashok based on CCTV footage, cyber evidence, and manual intelligence gathered during the investigation. The case highlights how technological evidence, including surveillance footage, played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrator.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing horror at the brutal nature of the crime and the familial relationship between the accused and victim. Such incidents of violence within families are rare in the area, making this case particularly disturbing.