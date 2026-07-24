Congress MP Jebi Mather demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak, saying PM Modi is 'shaken' by protests. She affirmed Congress's struggle will continue despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his fast.

Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Central government amid the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "shaken" by the intensity of the agitation.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader stated that the government's recent actions, including midnight video messages and emergency cabinet meetings, are signs of panic rather than a genuine solution. "Narendra Modi is a reflection that the Prime Minister is shaken, and the cabinet meeting which they are saying today is also a reflection that they are jittery. But just because they have come out with a midnight video saying strict action will be taken, or they are coming out with a cabinet meeting where they are going to say that tough action will be taken, is not sufficient. That's not our demand; that's not the demand of the students. That is not what is expected," Mather said. Asserting that Congress would settle for nothing less than the removal of the Education Minister from the Union Cabinet, she said, "What is expected is Prime Minister should sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Dharmendra Pradhan should resign; he should not be part of that cabinet meeting anymore; he should step down, and the Prime Minister and the government should ensure that he is sacked."

'Not Ready for a Compromise'

Mather also commented on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his fast, clarifying that while they respect his individual decision, Congress and the student community will continue their struggle without any compromise. "Now Sonam Wangchuk ji ended the fast, and that is his decision, but we are not ready for a compromise. Congress Party and students are not ready for compromise. The continuing protest which has been happening for days together, not just in Jantar Mantar or in Parliament or outside Parliament or in front of the Prime Minister's residence, or yesterday the march to the Gandhi Smriti. All this is across India; there are repercussions, there are protests happening," she added.

Reiterating the party's firm stance, the Congress leader concluded that the government has run out of options to pacify the protestors. "So, this government and Prime Minister do not have any other alternative other than making Dharmendra Pradhan step down," she said.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Nadda and Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest. (ANI)