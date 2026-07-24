Union Minister Bhupender Yadav urged for dialogue in Parliament to resolve the NEET paper leak issue, stating the govt is committed to safeguarding students. He criticised the Opposition for stalling discussions for political gains amid protests.

Govt Calls for Dialogue in Parliament

With the government inviting representatives of the CJP to engage with it in a dialogue on the NEET paper leak issue. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the issue should be resolved through dialogue and discussion in Parliament, while asserting that the government is working with determination to safeguard students' interests and build a robust examination system.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said the education system, the future of students and the role of youth in nation-building were a collective responsibility. "The education of the country, the future of the students, and the role of youth in the country's development--this is the responsibility of all of us. It is our duty. Therefore, its solution should come through dialogue, not conflict," Yadav said.

"In a democracy, the best place for dialogue is the floor of the House. Through this dialogue on the floor of the House, we can formulate a good action plan for a robust, vigilant, and sensitive examination system in the future," he added.

Yadav Questions Opposition's Stance

The Union Minister questioned the Opposition for stalling discussion in Parliament and alleged that they were trying to exploit circumstances for political gain. "I believe the opposition should not resort to unnecessary politics, stir up excitement, and exploit circumstances for small political gains. Parliament is a major forum where a full discussion should take place," Yadav told ANI.

Yadav said the Opposition could have raised its concerns through the Business Advisory Committee and facilitated a discussion in Parliament. "It seems quite ironic; I have been working in Parliament for about 15 years. Whenever a parliamentary session begins, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is held. The government calls for a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, but the Opposition hasn't allowed an environment for it," he said.

"The issues they had in mind could have been presented in the Business Advisory Committee, and then the time for discussion could have been determined. So, before this process could start, such an aggressive stance and approach were taken that instead of a discussion, tension spread in the atmosphere," he added.

Yadav also said the government was taking steps with a positive outlook to address concerns related to the examination system.

Opposition Demands and Ongoing Protests

Yadav's remarks come amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan's resignation, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of Parliament, dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan and apologise to students. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also criticised the government's response to student protests, alleging that peaceful demonstrations were met with "cowardice and wanton cruelty" and calling for the Centre to halt the police crackdown and engage in dialogue.

Meanwhile, the CJP delegation is scheduled to meet Union Ministers at 12.30 PM on Friday at the Constitution Club of India to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the examination system. (ANI)