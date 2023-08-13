Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Unacademy educator faces controversy for urging students to vote for educated politicians, drawing political accusations. The teacher could be heard saying: "Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names) Make your decision properly.”
     

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Unacademy, an edtech startup, is being criticised by certain users of the social networking platform X (previously Twitter). In a video now viral on X, formerly Twitter, the educator, identified as Karan Sangwan, can be heard asking the students to not vote for those who only focus on changing names, and to elect well-educated politicians.

    In the viral video, Sangwan could be heard saying: “Aise insaan ko chune jo padha likha ho, jo samajh sake cheezon ko. Sirf aise insaan ko na chune jinko sirf badalna aata ho, naam change karna aata ho (Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names) Make your decision properly.”

    He further said, “But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?”

    Many accused Sangwan of pushing political propaganda in the name of education. A user wrote, “Karan Sangwan an @unacademy faculty of Law is urging students not to vote for BJP again." Another user wrote, “Anti-Modi agenda of Unacademy... Hatred for Modi ji being peddled in the name of education."

    A third user wrote: "If you do not like PM Modi then oppose him but cannot implement your agenda under the guise of education."

    According to media reports, the educator has more than seven years of experience and a law degree in criminal law. He also completed a PCS (J) for Masters in Judiciary. In 2020, he joined Unacademy. He attended the Himachal Pradesh National Law University in Shimla, claims the website.

    Unacademy is yet to issue a statement on the brewing controversy.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
