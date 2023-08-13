Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply

    The mahapanchayat organised by the Hindu Samaj will take place at the Palwal-Nuh border. The gathering aims to discuss the resumption of the VHP procession. Lokendra Singh, Palwal Superintendent of Police, said permission was given on several conditions.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    After communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh, a Hindu group called a mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31.  The mahapanchayat is now being held at Pondri village at the Palwal-Nuh border.

    Lokendra Singh, Palwal Superintendent of Police, said permission was given on several conditions. "No one will make hateful statements. If someone does, a case will be registered right away. Only 500 people are permitted, and it must conclude by 2 pm. No one will bring weapons, sticks, batons, or any flammable object," he said. He stated that there have been several security precautions taken.

    The discussion will centre on whether the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, also known as the "Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra," should resume on August 28. The event is being arranged by the community organisation Sarv Hindu Samaj. 

    On Friday, VHP division minister Devender Singh told news agency PTI, "All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28 which was attacked on July 31 in Nuh. Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm."

    Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31.

    Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Gurugram Police Friday requested the public to refrain from raising provocative slogans, making speeches, carrying banners or indulging in acts that may hurt the sentiments of any community and disturb the peace.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
