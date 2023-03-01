Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Umesh Pal murder case: Yogi Adityanath govt demolishes houses of accused in Prayagraj

    Umesh Pal was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. The Prayagraj Police have also identified the miscreants after examining the CCTV footage of the crime spot. A list of suspects and other details have been prepared for necessary action. 

    In a recent development in the Umesh Pal murder case, the Prayagraj Police on Wednesday (March 1) used bulldozers to demolish the properties of the accused, who are believed to be close aides of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

    The UP Police identified the miscreants involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, a key eyewitness in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal. It may be recalled that Umesh Pal was shot dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 24.

    Also read: Delhi LG VK Saxena approves allotment of portfolio to Kailash Gehlot, Rajkumar Anand

    It is also said that the list has been sent to the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) for action against the accused. The PDA authorities have been gathering details of the unauthorised and illegally constructed buildings and residential properties belonging to the accused.

    Also read: After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi as ministers

    The Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police conducted the search operation and spotted the accused near Nehru Park in Prayagraj.

    It is believed that the UP government has given a go-ahead to the PDA for using bulldozers against the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. 

