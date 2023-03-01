Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi as ministers

    It is reportedly said that CM Kejriwal has sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and party leader Atishi are likely to be the new ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. This development comes a day after CM Kejriwal accepted the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

    Also read: Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court

    On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha assembled, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.

    The apex court later suggested to move Delhi High Court. The top court remarked that various legal remedies are available for Sisodia in various forums including a bail plea in Delhi High Court.

    Also read: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in state Cabinet

    Earlier this month, the CBI interrogated Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

    On Sunday, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. 

