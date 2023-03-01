Delhi LG VK Saxena approves allotment of portfolio to Kailash Gehlot, Rajkumar Anand

Following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain due to corruption allegations against them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced that two new ministers will be appointed soon.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday (March 1) approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to give responsibility of new departments to new Delhi government ministers Kailash Gehlot and Rajkumar Anand.

On Tuesday evening, CM Kejriwal decided to give as many as 8 portfolios to Kailash Gehlot and 10 portfolios to Rajkumar Anand out of 18 portfolios that were with Manish Sisodia and had sent the same to LG for approval.

Also read: After Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations, CM Kejriwal to elevate Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi as ministers

As per the proposal sent by Kejriwal to LG, which has now been approved, Kailash Gehlot has been allotted portfolios of finance, planning, Public Works Department (PWD), power, home, urban development, irrigation and food control, and water.

Education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, arts, culture and language, labour, employment, health, and industries have been given to Rajkumar Anand.

Following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain due to corruption allegations against them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced that two new ministers will be appointed soon. AAP's national spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, stated that most of the important departments in the small Delhi Cabinet were handled by Sisodia and Jain.

Also read: Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha assembled, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.

The Supreme Court remarked that various legal remedies are available for Sisodia in various forums including a bail plea in Delhi High Court.

The CBI, earlier this month, interrogated Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

Also read: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in state Cabinet

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.