    SC slams Lalit Modi over post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology; check details

    The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it is tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Thursday (April 13) slammed former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

    Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him. The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and in leading national newspapers.

    The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it is tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

    In a post, Lalit Modi had said, "As a young fly by night lawyer who buys judges I can buy and sell you million times...Refer to me as only Mr Modi."

    Mukul Rohatgi is an Indian lawyer and designated senior counsel, and was the 12th Attorney General for India. He was succeeded by KK Venugopal, whom he was also offered to succeed to hold the position again, but he declined.

    He had a tenure of three years as Attorney General, from June 19, 2014 to June 18, 2017. He is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He has also served earlier as Additional Solicitor General of India.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
