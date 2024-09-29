SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; WATCH viral video

In a shocking and deeply unsettling incident, a passenger flying aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to New York on September 17 claimed to have found a cockroach in her in-flight meal.

In a shocking and deeply unsettling incident, a passenger flying aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to New York on September 17 claimed to have found a cockroach in her in-flight meal. The distressing discovery not only ruined her dining experience but also left her two-year-old son suffering from food poisoning.

The incident came to light when the passenger, identified through the X (formerly Twitter) handle @suyeshasavant, shared her harrowing experience with the airline's food. "Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the AI flight from Delhi to New York," she posted. "My 2-year-old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result (sic.)," she added.

Air India, in response, expressed concern over the incident and assured the public that the matter was under investigation. "Air India works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs and multiple checks to ensure the quality of meals served to our guests," the airline said in an official statement.

"Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly," Air India wrote on X.

"We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further. We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in the future," it added.

This isn't the first time Air India's in-flight meals have come under scrutiny. Earlier this year, a passenger reportedly found a blade in their meal on another flight, raising concerns over the safety and hygiene standards maintained by the airline's catering services.

With food safety being a critical concern for airlines worldwide, Air India’s reputation now hangs in the balance as it faces the wrath of passengers and the scrutiny of regulatory bodies alike.

