The Shipra River's water level has risen in Ujjain due to heavy rain, submerging temples at Ram Ghat. A bridge is flooded, disrupting movement. Authorities have issued warnings to devotees as more rain is expected in Madhya Pradesh.

The water level of the Shipra River continued to rise in Ujjain on Monday following heavy rainfall in the city and surrounding areas over the past three to four days, leading to the submergence of several temples along the banks at Ram Ghat. Officials said nearly 7 to 8 feet of water had accumulated on the bridge connecting Ram Ghat and Datt Akhada, disrupting movement in the area.

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Although rainfall had stopped in Ujjain on Sunday, heavy to extreme showers continued in nearby areas, resulting in an increase in the river's water level. Several temples located along Ram Ghat have been inundated, and authorities warned that more temples could be submerged if the water level continues to rise. In view of the situation, the police administration has appealed to devotees, especially those visiting from outside the city, to avoid entering deep waters as the river continues to swell. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further updates are awaited.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, for both East and West Madhya Pradesh.

Labourer Swept Away in Indore

Earlier on Tuesday, a 26-year-old labourer was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded culvert on a motorcycle following heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, and a search operation is underway to trace him, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Ahirkhedi culvert under Bhanwarkuan police station limits when two persons, Mahesh Chauhan and Manish Chauhan, who work as labourers, were returning home from work. Both were riding separate motorcycles and while crossing the culvert, there was a sudden rise in the water level due to the strong flow in a drain. Manish managed to swim to safety after being swept away, but Mahesh went missing. (ANI)