At the 'Arisi' film launch, TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin praised Mutharasan for voicing public rights on screen. He noted his government presented film awards after a 10-year gap and hailed Mutharasan's commitment to public service.

'Film awards not given for 10 years under AIADMK'

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday applauded Mutharasan for voicing the rights of the general public on screen at the trailer and audio launch of his film "Arisi" at Valluvar Kottam.

Speaking at the event, he said that the Tamil Nadu government has presented film awards which were not presented for at least ten years. "Yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government presented film awards that had not been given for several years. During the AIADMK regime, these awards were not presented for ten years. Our Chief Minister had the opportunity to present the awards for the period from 2017 to 2022. I have stepped away from the film industry and am now engaged in public service. But brother Mutharasan, who belongs to the Communist movement, has entered cinema from public life..." he said.

He hailed Mutharasan, asserting that public welfare will always remain his top-most priority, regardless of any success or failure of a film. "No matter how great a success this film achieves, there is no doubt that public service will always remain his priority. Even if he reaches the pinnacle of cinema or upholds the lofty ideals of Periyar, the people of Tamil Nadu know well that he always prefers to live among the people as one of them..." he added.

'Mutharasan has truly lived as a farmer in this film'

Dy CM Stalin congratulated Mutharasan for entering the cinema industry after standing firm on the political ground, saying that he is voicing the rights of common men. "As someone who has worked in the film industry, I extend my heartfelt wishes to my brother Mutharasan, who has come from politics into cinema. A man who has fought for the people is now voicing the rights of the people on screen as well. In this film, rather than saying he has acted as a farmer, it would be more appropriate to say that he has truly lived as a farmer..." he stated.

Recalls Karunanidhi's rice scheme

Further, he said that communists have fought for the farmers' rights time and again and have achieved victories several times. He also recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi implemented schemes to ensure that every household gets rice for Rs. 1 only. The scheme was wholeheartedly welcomed by the people. "Communists have always stood in the field fighting for the rights of farmers and have achieved many victories. I am confident that this film too will become a success in the same spirit. There is a long history of struggles carried out by Communists for the rights of agricultural labourers who once worked in the fields all their lives, yet struggled to secure even a single meal. Karunanidhi implemented several schemes to ensure that rice reached the poor and underprivileged. The scheme of providing one kilogram of rice for one rupee received tremendous response from the people. It was Karunanidhi who made that dream a reality. Later, the price was further reduced, and today rice continues to be distributed through various welfare schemes..." he stated.

The Deputy CM concluded, exuding confidence in the success of the film, saying, "I firmly believe that this film, centred on the rights of farmers, will certainly succeed. I wish that brother Mutharasan's political service and artistic endeavours continue to flourish and grow. With my heartfelt congratulations to all the artists and technicians who have participated in this event, I conclude by expressing my gratitude to my brother Mutharasan for giving me this special opportunity." (ANI)