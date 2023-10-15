Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts | WATCH

The DMK leader expressed his dismay through a post on a social media platform, stating that "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality." He went on to emphasize that the behavior displayed at Narendra Modi Stadium was "unacceptable" and represented "a new low."

Tamil Nadu's sports minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (October 15) voiced his strong disapproval of the actions of some fans during the recent India versus Pakistan cricket World Cup match. In a video circulating online, spectators at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium can be heard chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' as Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan made his way back to the dressing room.

The DMK leader expressed his dismay through a post on a social media platform, stating that "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality." He went on to emphasize that the behavior displayed at Narendra Modi Stadium was "unacceptable" and represented "a new low."

In his message, Stalin stressed the crucial role of sports as a unifying force between nations and criticized its misuse as a tool for spreading hatred.

During the match, the Pakistani team captain, Rizwan, had to endure unruly behavior from some spectators who booed him after his toss speech.

In response to Udhayanidhi's condemnation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered with a reference to Sanatan Dharma, suggesting that he should uphold the principles of righteousness.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai, defended the actions of the fans and highlighted that India has historically shown respect and honor to Pakistani players. He questioned Udhayanidhi's statements and actions related to Sanatan Dharma.

Annamalai made it clear that he did not interpret the fans' gestures at Ahmedabad as a sign of disrespect towards the player.