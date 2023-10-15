Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts | WATCH

    The DMK leader expressed his dismay through a post on a social media platform, stating that "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality." He went on to emphasize that the behavior displayed at Narendra Modi Stadium was "unacceptable" and represented "a new low."

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu's sports minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (October 15) voiced his strong disapproval of the actions of some fans during the recent India versus Pakistan cricket World Cup match. In a video circulating online, spectators at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium can be heard chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' as Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan made his way back to the dressing room.

    The DMK leader expressed his dismay through a post on a social media platform, stating that "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality." He went on to emphasize that the behavior displayed at Narendra Modi Stadium was "unacceptable" and represented "a new low."

    In his message, Stalin stressed the crucial role of sports as a unifying force between nations and criticized its misuse as a tool for spreading hatred.

    During the match, the Pakistani team captain, Rizwan, had to endure unruly behavior from some spectators who booed him after his toss speech.

    In response to Udhayanidhi's condemnation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered with a reference to Sanatan Dharma, suggesting that he should uphold the principles of righteousness.

    The Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai, defended the actions of the fans and highlighted that India has historically shown respect and honor to Pakistani players. He questioned Udhayanidhi's statements and actions related to Sanatan Dharma.

    Annamalai made it clear that he did not interpret the fans' gestures at Ahmedabad as a sign of disrespect towards the player.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    Cricket PM Modi congratulates India after win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH) osf

    PM Modi congratulates India after win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: Indore's '56 Dukan' offers free 'poha, jalebi' for early voters AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: Indore's '56 Dukan' offers free 'poha, jalebi' for early voters

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-621 October 15 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-621 October 15 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Maadi PM Modi pens Garba song shares video on Navratri 2023 WATCH AJR

    'Maadi': PM Modi pens Garba song; shares video on Navratri 2023 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    Everything is okay IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    'Everything is okay': IDF's safety reassurance to trapped mother and son after Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper osf

    Happy Birthday Babar Azam; 10 quotes from the Pakistan skipper

    Navratri 2023: From garba fetch to puzzle toys, pet-friendly celebration ideas RKK

    Navratri 2023: From garba fetch to puzzle toys, pet-friendly celebration ideas

    Israel counter-terrorism sweep: Over 190 Hamas operatives arrested, weapons seized in Judea and Samaria snt

    Israel's counter-terrorism sweep: Over 190 Hamas operatives arrested, weapons seized in Judea and Samaria

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon