Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for DMK's Manachanallur candidate Kathiravan, urging a 1 lakh vote victory margin. He highlighted Kathiravan's local service, CM Stalin's fulfilled promises, and outlined new welfare schemes for women and students.

Push for Bigger Victory Margin in Manachanallur

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said he had come to seek votes for DMK's Manachanallur candidate Kathiravan, urging the public to ensure a bigger victory margin in the upcoming election, according to a statement issued during his campaign.

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Recalling the previous election, he said Kathiravan was elected with a margin of 60,000 votes, and appealed to voters to increase it to one lakh votes this time. He described Kathiravan as a well-known figure in the constituency who is always accessible for public service.

He added that the candidate has supported youth in the region by helping thousands secure employment.

He further stated that infrastructure works worth ₹55 crore have been carried out in government schools in the constituency.

Highlighting DMK's Achievements and Future Promises

Highlighting the achievements of M. K. Stalin, he said the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises made in the previous election, including financial assistance schemes for women.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also outlined key assurances, stating that if the DMK returns to power, ₹2,000 will be provided to women under an enhanced rights scheme. He added that under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme, 10 lakh houses will be constructed over the next five years. He also promised free laptops for 35 lakh students and the distribution of ₹8,000 worth of coupons for purchasing household items.

Expressing confidence in the Chief Minister, he said that promises made by M.K. Stalin will certainly be fulfilled, urging voters to support the DMK and vote for the party's "Rising Sun" symbol to bring the party back to power.

Framing Polls as 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'

Criticizing the Union government, he said leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah frequently visit Tamil Nadu during elections but fail to allocate adequate funds to the state. He alleged that even in the recent budget, Tamil Nadu was not given due importance or projects.

He further claimed that since the BJP cannot directly gain entry into Tamil Nadu, it is attempting to do so through the AIADMK.

Referring to the Chief Minister's remarks, he said the election is a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and called upon the people to defeat "Delhi" and ensure a DMK victory in the state.

He urged voters to prove in this election that Tamil Nadu is "out of control" of Delhi, stating that for this to happen, the DMK must return to power.

He appealed to the public to vote for the "Rising Sun" symbol and ensure the party's victory.

(ANI)