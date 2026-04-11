Delhi Police busted an investment fraud racket, arresting three individuals. The gang allegedly cheated a person of Rs 10 lakh by luring them through WhatsApp with promises of high returns on stock market investments. Investigation is ongoing.

Delhi Police in coordination with Shahdara Cyber Police busted a gang involved in cheating people of Rs 10 lakh by luring them with promises of high returns and arrested three accused in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Shahdara Cyber Police exposed an investment fraud racket and arrested three accused. The accused used WhatsApp groups to lure people into investing in the stock market by offering heavy and guaranteed returns.

The Fraud Scheme

According to the police, the complainant was contacted in December 2025 and was cheated out of around Rs 10 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the amount. The victim was later blocked from all communication platforms.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, the police traced bank accounts and digital transactions through technical analysis. Subsequently, raids were conducted in the Rohini area, leading to the arrest of three accused.

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumit, Sandeep, and Kamal Kumar. They were involved in providing mule bank accounts to transfer the stolen money.

Evidence Seized

The police have recovered 5 mobile phones, 6 debit cards, and crucial digital evidence from their possession, including WhatsApp chats and bank details.

Further Investigation Underway

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and to recover the cheated amount. (ANI)