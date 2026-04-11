Delhi Traffic Police announced special regulations and restrictions near Qutub Minar for April 12, 2026. Separately, the DMRC is holding a week-long safety awareness campaign for the proper use of lifts and escalators across its network.

Traffic Advisory for Qutub Minar Area

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, April 12, 2026, announcing that special regulations will be enforced in and around Qutub Minar and the DDA Mehrauli Archaeological Park from 04:00 PM to 09:00 PM to manage an expected surge in footfall and vehicular movement.

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According to the traffic advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, during this period, traffic is likely to be affected on Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Road, Kalka Dass Marg, and adjoining roads, with a strict ban on heavy and commercial vehicles heading toward Qutub Minar via Phool Mandi, Masjid Haji Ali Jan, and Kalka Dass Marg.

The traffic advisory further stated that commuters are advised that no halting or parking will be permitted on these stretches, and any violating vehicles will be towed immediately. To avoid delays, the public is encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, prioritise the use of public transport or the Metro, and utilise alternate routes such as Aurobindo Marg and other available corridors while staying updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels.

DMRC Organises Safety Awareness Campaign

On the other hand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is organising a week-long awareness campaign on safety in using Lifts and Escalators across the Delhi Metro network. The Delhi Metro, at present, is operating and maintaining 965 Lifts, 1297 escalators, and 42 Travelators in its total network, a press release said.

The Kashmere Gate Metro station holds the distinction of having the highest number of escalators anywhere in the world in a Metro station with a record 53 escalators. This activity, which is being done as a part of the Safety Awareness Week for Lifts and Escalators, is a one-of-a-kind campaign as the Delhi Metro is the only Metro system in India organising such an awareness drive for the benefit of the passengers.

As a part of the drive, in progress from April 7 to 13, scout and guide volunteers, along with DMRC staff, are being deployed near lifts and escalators at some of the stations with placards to make the passengers aware of the safe use of these facilities.

Special attention is being given to accessibility, ensuring that elderly passengers and those with disabilities receive tailored guidance and support. DMRC accords very high priority to the proper functioning of its lifts, escalators and travelators across the network. However, it has been noticed that sometimes accidents happen because of the lack of adequate care and precautions by the passengers. Therefore, this week-long activity has been taken up this year. (ANI)

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