AIADMK files a complaint with the ECI accusing the ruling DMK of misusing the state's Information and Public Relations Department for its election campaign, a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The party demands an inquiry and action.

The AIADMK on Saturday filed a complaint accusing the DMK of illegally using the Tamil Nadu government's Information and Public Relations Department to run its election campaign, urging action from the Election Commission of India. In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and the Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai, claimed that government equipment is being used to live-stream content on the "DMK4TN" YouTube channel and that campaign news is being distributed through a private Gmail account.

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Details of the Complaint

The AIADMK further pointed out that a government press vehicle and various officials, including Joint Director Prabhu Kumar and other staff, travelled with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to collect and broadcast campaign materials. The AIADMK, in the complaint, listed several department heads and wings, such as the Tamil Nadu Film Division and the Social Media Wing, for being actively involved in partisan work and claims staff are being forced to perform these duties. Describing the actions as a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the AIADMK urged the ECI to launch an inquiry, transfer the involved officials, seize the misused equipment, and place the entire department under direct commission monitoring to ensure a fair election.

AIADMK Cites Precedent, Urges ECI Action

Speaking with ANI regarding the complaint, AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai criticised CM Stalin over the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, citing Allahabad High Court's decision of 1975 in which former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was found guilty of malpractices and misuse of government machinery for her election campaign. He urged the ECI to take cognisance of the matter.

"A complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi is travelling all over the state for election propaganda. Government officials are also accompanying the CM, covering the propaganda and distributing the information to the press, which is a clear breach of the Model Code of Conduct. Specific officials, including the Joint Director of Public Relations, a temporary videographer, and department drivers, are travelling with the CM. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. In 1975, the Allahabad High Court gave a decision in Indira Gandhi's vs Raj Narain case to nullify the election of Indira Gandhi. This is also the same, because the CM is using government officials in the propaganda," he said.

"I have urged the Election Commission to look into the matter seriously and take action against the officials. I have also urged the CEC to seize all the material being sent from the Tamil Nadu governemnt information department," he added.

Electoral Contest in Tamil Nadu

The complaint comes as Tamil Nadu is gearing up for its Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)