CISF personnel at Amritsar airport thwarted a currency smuggling attempt, finding USD 31,500 (approx. ₹30 lakh) hidden in a passenger's undergarments. Lacking valid documents, the passenger was handed over to the DRI for further action.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle foreign currency at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport after detecting USD 31,500 (approximately ₹30 lakh) concealed in the undergarments of a departing passenger during security screening. The passenger, who failed to produce valid documents for possessing and carrying the currency, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with the recovered cash for further investigation and legal action, the CISF said.

CISF Statement on Detection

"The vigilance, alertness and professionalism of CISF personnel at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, led to the detection of USD 31,500 (approximately ₹30 lakh) concealed inside the undergarments of a departing passenger during security screening. The concealed foreign currency was detected through meticulous screening and prompt action by CISF personnel. Upon questioning, the passenger failed to produce valid documents authorizing the possession and carriage of the recovered foreign currency," it said.

"Subsequently, the passenger, along with the recovered foreign currency, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation and necessary legal action. The incident once again underscores the utmost commitment of CISF towards ensuring aviation security through vigilant screening, intelligence-based surveillance and seamless coordination with partner agencies to prevent unlawful activities at airports across the country," the CISF further said.

(ANI)