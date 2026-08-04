BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Khushbu Sundar slammed DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'vulgar' speech targeting actor Trisha, demanding a public apology. The controversy led to a police complaint and Udhayanidhi's subsequent detention in Chennai.

BJP Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Vulgar' Remarks

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday criticised Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged indirect remarks targeting actor Trisha during a public meeting on the Cauvery water issue, calling the speech "vulgar" and "laced with double entendres." In a post on X, Srinivasan alleged that the remarks reflected the political culture of the DMK and demanded that Udhayanidhi Stalin issue a public apology.

"I strongly condemn the vulgar speech delivered by the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, laced with double entendres, during the DMK protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery issue. It is precisely this uncivilized and irresponsible politics of the DMK members who speak in such a manner that the people have removed from power. Even after that, DMK has shown no signs of reform," she said. She further said that an opposition party should function constructively and work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu instead of indulging in politics that incites outrage. "An opposition party should function constructively, offering good advice for governance and working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu--rather than engaging in politics through words that incite outrage. The entire state of Tamil Nadu, especially women, will never accept this uncouth behavior of the DMK members. They must immediately retract this disgraceful speech and demand that Udhayanidhi Stalin issue a public apology," Srinivasan added.

BJP leader and former MLA Khushbu Sundar also condemned the alleged remarks, describing them as "crass, cheap and deeply derogatory." "Heard Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory, reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit. Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies," Sundar said in a post on X. She further said that Udhayanidhi Stalin owed actor Trisha an unconditional public apology.

Origin of Controversy

The controversy stems from Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at a public meeting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water dispute, where he was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

Complaint, Denial, and Detention

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark targeting the actor. Earlier, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the alleged remark "disgusting" and accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse, while MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko said the comments were condemnable and went against women.

Responding to the criticism, DMK MP TR Baalu denied that Udhayanidhi Stalin had referred to any individual. "He has not mentioned any word about the particular woman. It is all false," Baalu told reporters.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by Tamil Nadu Police from his Chennai residence following the registration of an FIR over the alleged remarks. (ANI)