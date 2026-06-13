Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights a decade of significant infrastructure growth in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, citing new projects like a passport office, railway station, Vande Bharat trains, and a medical college.

Decade of Development in Udhampur

Highlighting infrastructure growth in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the region has witnessed significant development only in the last decade under the current government.

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He said that several key projects have been established in Udhampur during this period, adding, "The area has only been developed in the last 10 years. If we talk about Udhampur, in these 10 years, the passport office has come up. The railway station was built. Two Vande Bharat trains started operating here."

Upcoming Projects and Education Boost

He further highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects, stating, "The airport is about to open. The tender for it has been allotted in these very 10 years, a medical college was built here, a highway was built, and it takes 50 to 55 minutes to reach here from Jammu."

The Minister also pointed to improvements in education facilities, saying, "Kendriya Vidyalayas and degree colleges have been established in rural areas where there were previously no schools."

Addressing Past Neglect

Criticising previous administrations, he added, "This area was neglected and ignored by the previous governments for many years. Due to regional discrimination, due to the policy of appeasement, this area never got priority."

He further said that Prime Minister Modi had addressed this gap in development, stating, " PM Narendra Modi had said that the areas which were left behind in the previous governments, those who were entitled to them, those who were not given the priority which they deserved, should be brought to an equal level. He fulfilled his word."

New Tunnel Project on NH-44

Earlier, on June 9, Jitendra Singh said that a new two-lane tube tunnel will be constructed parallel to the existing Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the development on X, Singh thanked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the proposal.

"Another Good News for #Udhampur: Thanks to National Highway Authority of India #NHAI and #MORTH Minister Sh @Nitin_Gadkari for accepting our request and proposing the construction of a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel' on Chenani-Nashri route along National Highway 44 in #Jammu And Kashmir," Singh said.

He said the new tunnel will significantly ease traffic congestion on the busy highway stretch and improve travel convenience.

"This will ease the increasing rush of traffic on this section and ensure ease of travel," he added.

"It may be recalled that the 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel' was inaugurated by PM Sh @Narendra Modi on April 2, 2017," he added. (ANI)