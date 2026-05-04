Congress MP Jebi Mather called UDF's performance a "decisive victory," beyond exit poll projections, reflecting LDF's failure. Official trends show the Congress-led UDF leading in 82 seats, with the LDF trailing at 51.

Keralam Congress MP Jebi Mather on Monday said that the result has gone beyond exit poll projections, calling it a "decisive victory" for the UDF. She said the outcome reflects strong public support and asserted that it highlights "the failure of the CPI(M)-led LDF government" and a significant anti-incumbency wave in the state. Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "We have crossed 89, just 11 seats to 100. It is beyond what the exit polls had projected. People of Kerala have gifted a decisive victory to Congress-led UDF. It is a moment of excitement, exuberance, and pride. We are thankful and grateful to the people of Kerala. This is also a reflection of how the CPI(M)-led LDF was a miserable failure and the anti-incumbency factor played very well..."

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The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has breached the halfway mark as per official Election Commission trends with leads in 82 seats. The Congress leads in 50 seats with its ally the Muslim League leading in 17 seats. The LDF had 51 leads.

Counting Underway Amidst Tight Security

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process. As the counting began, patrolling was being carried out with armoured vehicles in West Bengal's Malda.

Early Trends in Malappuram District

Meanwhile, Malappuram district in Keralam witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats.

In Kondotty, UDF candidate T P Ashraf Ali leads by 89 votes. In Eranad, P K Basheer is ahead by 41 votes, while in Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath holds a 79-vote lead. Wandoor sees A P Anil Kumar ahead by 65 votes. In Manjeri, M Rahmathulla is leading by 101 votes, and in Perinthalmanna, Najeeb Kanthapuram has a 58-vote advantage. Mankada shows Manjalamkuzhi Ali ahead by 65 votes, while Malappuram constituency records a strong lead of 312 votes for P K Kunhalikutty. In Vengara, K M Shaji leads by 98 votes, and in Vallikkunnu, T V Ibrahim is ahead by 110 votes. Tirurangadi sees P M A Salam leading by 62 votes, while in Tanur, P K Nawaz is ahead by 36 votes.

However, the LDF has taken the lead in a few constituencies. In Tirur, V Abdurahiman is ahead by 51 votes. Kottakkal shows Abid Hussain Thangal leading by 30 votes, and in Thavanur, V S Joy holds a 35-vote lead. In Ponnani, LDF candidate M K Sakeer is ahead by 35 votes, keeping the contest tight.

Overall, while UDF maintains dominance across most constituencies in the district, LDF's presence in key pockets is ensuring a closely fought contest.