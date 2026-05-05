Following UDF's decisive victory in Keralam, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the alliance will fulfil its promises. She alleged a 'deal' between the LDF and BJP, and confirmed that the next CM will be from Congress, chosen by the high command.

UDF Will Fulfil Promises, Alleges LDF-BJP 'Deal': Jebi Mather

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Tuesday expressed happiness following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) success in Keralam, stating that the alliance will aim to fulfil the promises made to the public. Speaking to ANI, Mather stated that the Keralam people have gifted "decisive victory" to UDF and Congress. She also mentioned that the UDF would still allege the LDF and BJP had a "deal" despite both losing the elections. "We are thrilled because people of Kerala have gifted a very decisive victory for Congress and for UDF...We aim to fulfil the promises we made to the public...As far as the BJP is concerned, they won three seats...We still believe that the BJP and CPM had a deal," Mather told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress High Command to Decide on CM

Mather further informed that the next Keralam CM will be from Congress, for which party's high command will take all necessary decisions on the matter. "We have a process, a precedence of how it happens...We will have a Congress Chief Minister...The high command will take a final decision in that matter," said Mather.

UDF Secures Victory, Ends 10-Year LDF Rule

Congress-led UDF won a dramatic victory in Keralam and will form the government in the southern state after 10 years of LDF rule. The party won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.

Win a Morale Booster for Congress

While the Keralam victory is morale booster for Congress, it failed to perform to expectations in Assam where its top state leader Gaurav Gogoi lost his election.

Congress had failed to oust the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last assembly polls but ran a relatively unified campaign this time leaving the issue of Chief Minister to be settled after the polls. Keralam victory has come for Congress after a series of losses in assembly polls since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)