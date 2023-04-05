Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    "Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it," he claimed.

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR
    Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday (April 5) claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him.

    Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the BJP MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (from November 2019 to June 2022), he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it," he claimed.

    "Uddhav tried to give 'supari' (contract) to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari," he claimed.

    Rane, a former Shivsainik, also launched a personal attack on Thackeray, a day after the latter termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a "worthless" chief minister.

    (With inputs from PTI)

