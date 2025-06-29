In Kolkata, a female law student was allegedly gang-raped, leading to three arrests. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh demanded strict action based on the victim's statement.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday demanded strict action in the alleged gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba and said those involved must be arrested based on the victim's statement.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the college premises on Wednesday (June 25). The police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, and a five-member Special team has been formed to investigate the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, “Based on the statement of the victim, everyone involved in the incident should be arrested. We will see what will be disclosed in the investigation. The culprits should be punished.”

Calling the incident "inhumane," the BJP leader expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing trend in West Bengal. "Such inhumane incidents are happening repeatedly in Bengal. Somehow, such incidents are being suppressed," he alleged.

The incident that comes 10 months after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case has triggered a major political row in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the medico-legal examination (MLC) of the victim of the alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata has been completed. Counselling of the victim was also done by an authorised counsellor, and her statement has been recorded, the police said.

Police also recreated the crime scene. South Suburban Division DC Bidisha Kalita said, "The crime scene was recreated today by the police and the statement of the victim has been recorded.'

Congress and the BJP held separate protests over the incident. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers also held a 'Mashal March' demanding justice for the rape survivor.

Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told ANI, “We are investigating his (Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee) role in the alleged offence... The court has granted his police custody till July 1...”

The main accused, Manojit Mishra, and his accomplices, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, have been remanded to police custody till July 1.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary on Saturday, requesting full police cooperation to enable NCW member Dr Archana Mujumdar to meet the victim and her family.

The BJP has set up a four-member fact-finding committee to investigate the case. BJP MP Sambit Patra made the announcement while addressing a press conference in the National Capital on Saturday.