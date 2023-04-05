Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    Earlier, the actor was set to visit the party's state headquarters at 1:30 pm. Other than Sudeep, several other prominent actors were also approached to be star campaigners for the elections.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing speculations over Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the actor has cleared the air stating that he will only be campaigning for the party but will not contesting elections.

    Earlier, the actor was set to visit the party's state headquarters at 1:30 pm. Other than Sudeep, several other prominent actors were also approached to be star campaigners for the elections.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

    On Wednesday morning, the actor filed an FIR after receiving threat letters from an unidentified person.

    An FIR was filed against an unknown person who allegedly issued a letter threatening to release private videos of the Sandalwood star.

    Reacting to this, the actor said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry.  I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

    Also read: Jharkhand: Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking; check details

    P Krishnakant, DCP Bengaluru South said, "We have registered an FIR based on the complaint regarding actor Kichcha Sudeep receiving a threat letter; investigation underway."

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary anr

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Deploy central forces in Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti rally Calcutta HC to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    Deploy central forces in state for Hanuman Jayanti: Calcutta HC to Mamata Banerjee

    Back to WFH: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court agrees to hear lawyers on video call AJR

    Back to WFH: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court agrees to hear lawyers on video call

    Delhi police confirms missing youth and nabbed suspect in train attack case in Kerala to be same individual anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians MI wrist-spinners-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians' wrist-spinners

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary anr

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary

    Bankrupt Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    'Bankrupt' Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    Jeddah Consulate provided financial assistance of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress: Indian Consul General anr

    Jeddah gave financial aid of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress last year

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon