Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

Earlier, the actor was set to visit the party's state headquarters at 1:30 pm. Other than Sudeep, several other prominent actors were also approached to be star campaigners for the elections.

Amid the ongoing speculations over Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the actor has cleared the air stating that he will only be campaigning for the party but will not contesting elections.

Earlier, the actor was set to visit the party's state headquarters at 1:30 pm. Other than Sudeep, several other prominent actors were also approached to be star campaigners for the elections.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

On Wednesday morning, the actor filed an FIR after receiving threat letters from an unidentified person.

An FIR was filed against an unknown person who allegedly issued a letter threatening to release private videos of the Sandalwood star.

Reacting to this, the actor said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

Also read: Jharkhand: Alcoholic husband kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking; check details

P Krishnakant, DCP Bengaluru South said, "We have registered an FIR based on the complaint regarding actor Kichcha Sudeep receiving a threat letter; investigation underway."