A stampede during Rath Yatra celebrations near Puri's Gundicha Temple killed three and injured many early Sunday. Overcrowding and the entry of two trucks into a confined space sparked panic amongst devotees.

What was meant to be a day of devotion turned tragic in the early hours of Sunday as a stampede at Saradhabali near Puri’s Gundicha Temple claimed three lives and left several others injured.

The victims—Premakanta Mohanty (80), Basanti Sahoo (36), and Prabhati Das (42)—had come with hope and reverence to catch a glimpse of the deities during the annual Rath Yatra celebrations. Instead, their pilgrimage ended in heartbreak.

The stampede occurred around 4:00–5:00 am, just a day after the chariots had arrived at Saradhabali from the Jagannath Temple. As weekend devotees began pouring in, the area quickly became packed. The situation took a dangerous turn when two trucks carrying wooden logs tried to enter the already congested space. Panic set in.

“There was no room to breathe. Suddenly, people began to push and scream. Some fell to the ground, others tripped over them. It was terrifying,” recalled Chinmay Patra, an eyewitness who barely made it out of the crush.

The crowd, funneled into a narrow space with minimal police presence and scattered wooden ladders near the chariots, had little chance to react safely. Within minutes, the festive atmosphere had turned into a nightmare.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, expressing deep sorrow, said, “This tragedy has shaken us all. We will launch a high-level inquiry to find out what went wrong and ensure such a devastating incident never happens again.”

This is the first time such a fatal stampede has occurred in the vicinity of Gundicha Temple—raising uncomfortable questions about crowd control and emergency preparedness during massive religious gatherings.

Residents say the warning signs were already there. “Even on Friday, Lord Jagannath’s chariot couldn’t be pulled because there were too many people. We were worried this might happen,” said local resident Debasis Das.

The aftermath of the stampede saw a surge of patients at local hospitals. According to officials, around 750 devotees had to be taken in for treatment across various facilities. While most were discharged after basic care, at least 12 remain in ICU, and one critically ill person was shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

Authorities have assured financial aid and medical support for the affected families. But for those who lost their loved ones, no compensation can fill the void.