Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Centre's 'apathetic' approach to student protests. Meanwhile, Congress MPs, including Pawan Khera, wore black in Parliament to protest the government's handling of the issue and student unrest.

Thackeray Slams 'Apathetic' Centre

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, escalating the attack on the Union Government over the ongoing student protests and the controversy surrounding examinations, slammed the Centre for its "apathetic" approach toward the grievances of the youth.

Speaking on the protests during a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasised the necessity of dialogue in a democracy, stating that the escalation of the situation was a result of the government's failure to communicate. "If someone protests, it's the government's duty to go and talk to them about what they have to say. If they have any misunderstandings, it's the government's duty to resolve them, and this government didn't do that. If they had talked to them on the first day, things wouldn't have escalated to this point," Thackeray said. Asserting that his party would continue to raise its voice, he added, "Just like we protested in Mumbai, we'll do more... Talking is what happens in a democracy. Otherwise, you could call it dictatorship."

Congress Intensifies Agitation

Simultaneously, the Congress party intensified its agitation, with senior leader Pawan Khera announcing that party MPs would register their dissent on the floor of the house by wearing black. "All our MPs will (wear black) as a mark of protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest. So, all our MPs, as a mark of protest, are wearing black today," Khera said.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the motives of the opposition and the ruling party, Khera alleged that the BJP is focused on "saving faces" rather than "saving careers." "The purpose of our protest is to protect the interest of the youth. The purpose of BJP's protest is to protect Dharmendra Pradhan," he remarked. Referring to the nationwide protests organised by the Congress on the previous day, Khera sent a message of solidarity to the student community, urging them not to lose hope. "The message is to the youth--we stand with you. Don't feel dejected, hopeless. Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and each one of his soldiers is standing with the youth of this country," Khera added.

Opposition's 'Black Day' Protest

Opposition parties stepped up their offensive against the central government, with several leaders arriving at the Parliament dressed in black to protest the alleged manhandling of students and lawmakers by security forces. The "Black Day" demonstration serves as a unified front against the government's handling of recent student agitations and the prevailing unrest over the national education system. (ANI)