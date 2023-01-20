Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

    The Shiv Sena leader is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory with a handful of tasks in his itinerary. On Thursday, he met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have been protesting for over 11 months demanding their relocation to safer locations.

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (January 20) lauded Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it traverses through Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The Shiv Sena leader said there is a change in the atmosphere of the country and that he sees Rahul Gandhi as a leader who raises his voice.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of taking part in the foot march, Raut said, "I have come from Shiv Sena's side. The atmosphere of the country is changing and I see Rahul Gandhi as a leader raising his voice. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining."

    Also read: 'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    The Shiv Sena leader is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory with a handful of tasks in his itinerary. On Thursday, he met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have been protesting for over 11 months demanding their relocation to safer locations pertaining to the recent targeted killing of their colleagues and other minorities in Kashmir.

    Raut will meet with Sikh representatives from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and press for their minority status in the UT.

    Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    The Shiv Sena leader's move has been criticised by the rival Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MLA from Shinde faction Shambhuraj Desai earlier said Raut is working against the ideals of Balasahel Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder.

    "Balasaheb Thackeray had once said he would never go with the Congress. But today, they (members of the Uddhav faction) are working against his ideal and stand. Sanjay Raut is working against Balasaheb’s ideals. There’s no debate anymore on which is the real Shiv Sena," Desai said earlier.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody AJR

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon