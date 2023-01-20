Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Shiv Sena leader is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory with a handful of tasks in his itinerary. On Thursday, he met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have been protesting for over 11 months demanding their relocation to safer locations.

Uddhav Thackeray's faction Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (January 20) lauded Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it traverses through Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The Shiv Sena leader said there is a change in the atmosphere of the country and that he sees Rahul Gandhi as a leader who raises his voice.

Speaking to reporters ahead of taking part in the foot march, Raut said, "I have come from Shiv Sena's side. The atmosphere of the country is changing and I see Rahul Gandhi as a leader raising his voice. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining."

Also read: 'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

The Shiv Sena leader is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory with a handful of tasks in his itinerary. On Thursday, he met with government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who have been protesting for over 11 months demanding their relocation to safer locations pertaining to the recent targeted killing of their colleagues and other minorities in Kashmir.

Raut will meet with Sikh representatives from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and press for their minority status in the UT.

Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

The Shiv Sena leader's move has been criticised by the rival Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MLA from Shinde faction Shambhuraj Desai earlier said Raut is working against the ideals of Balasahel Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder.

"Balasaheb Thackeray had once said he would never go with the Congress. But today, they (members of the Uddhav faction) are working against his ideal and stand. Sanjay Raut is working against Balasaheb’s ideals. There’s no debate anymore on which is the real Shiv Sena," Desai said earlier.