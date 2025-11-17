Uddhav Thackeray was appointed chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Committee by the Maharashtra government, with new members from BJP and Shiv Sena. He also criticised the government for inadequate flood relief for farmers in Marathwada.

Thackeray Appointed Memorial Committee Chairman

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Government Resolution (GR) appointing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Committee. Aaditya Thackeray and Subhash Desai were named as members of the committee. Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Parag Alwani and Shiv Sena leader Shishir Shinde were also appointed as members, marking the first time they have been included in the committee. Uddhav Thackeray had earlier stepped down as chairman of the memorial committee when he took oath as the then Chief Minister.

Slams Govt on Farmer Relief Measures

On November 3, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government for its perceived inadequate relief measures for flood-affected farmers, questioning why no announcement had been made to assist them despite existing systems and data. Thackeray said that he will visit Marathwada to meet the affected farmers, who are struggling to rebuild their farms and have yet to receive promised MNREGA compensation.

On damage due to floods in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "How will farmers get loans now? Their lands have been swept away. After I became the CM, I waived 2 lakh crop insurance. The data and system remain the same to this day. Then why is the government not making an announcement?"

He further added, "I will go to Marathwada to meet the farmers again and speak with them on the ground. Farmers are demanding soil so that they can start shaping the farm again. They were promised Rs 3-3.5 lakh from MNREGA. I dont think that has been fulfilled."