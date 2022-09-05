Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

"Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed both the BJP and Hindutva ideology. He also insulted the mandate of the Maharashtra people. Uddhav Thackeray's party is small because of Thackeray himself and his desire for power, not due to the BJP. Politicians who cheat must be punished," said Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during a speech to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai office bearers and MLAs. Amit Shah has directed party workers to target former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Amit Shah implied that Uddhav Thackeray's coalition with the NCP and Congress amounted to backstabbing and that Thackeray had abandoned the BJP and Hindutva ideology. Shah further added that engaging in betrayal politics was difficult for them to survive.

"Uddhav Thackeray has deserted the BJP and the Hindutva ideology. He also insulted the Maharashtra people's mandate," Shah said.

"Uddhav Thackeray's party has a little following now because of him and his ambition for power, not the BJP. Politicians who cheat must be punished," he continued.

In the BMC elections, the Union Minister has set a target of 150 seats. He stated that while he might be physically hurt if someone slapped him, slapping someone in front of his house shakes one's conscience. He urged his party members to take to the streets and begin poll preparations.

"The BJP is certain to win in BMC under Modi Ji's leadership; the public is on Modi Ji's side. Not with the ideologically betraying Uddhav Party," he said.

Furthermore, Amit Shah stated, "Uddhav Thackeray was building castles in the air." According to BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, the BJP had lost 15 to 20 seats in previous BMC elections by a margin of only 100 to 150 votes. He promised that if the BJP concentrated its efforts, it would be able to secure more seats.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that people have realised who the real Chanakya was. He asked party members to fight as if it were the final battle to defeat the Shiv Sena. He suggested that no one should wait for orders from leaders and that every effort be made to make a BJP Mayor in Mumbai.

In 2017, the BJP won 82 seats, two fewer than the Shiv Sena.

During his two-day visit to the financial capital, Amit Shah and Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the famous Lalbaughcha Raja.

On Monday, Amit Shah paid his respects to Lord Ganesha at the official residence of Chief Minister Varsha.

Also Read: Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

Also Read: Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

Also Read: Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad