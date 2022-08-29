Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

The Congress and other opposition parties have targeted Jay Shah by tweeting a video clip of the BCCI Chief Secretary refusing to wave the tricolour after India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai.

Celebrations erupted on Sunday night after India avenged its T20 World Cup defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan as the Men in Blue registered a 5-wicket win over Babar Azam and Co. at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. From spectators at the venue to viewers at home, every Indian cricket fan was on their feet when all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed a six to seal the victory.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, was among those who applauded India's win after the Men in Blue successfully chased 147 to register their first win of the Asia Cup campaign. However, a video clip of Jay Shah refusing to take the Indian tricolour in his hands and wave it in celebration has created a massive social media outburst.

Shared by the Congress party and leaders of other opposition parties on Twitter, the video clip has now gone viral and sparked a massive debate on the micro-blogging site, with several users even dubbing Jay Shah as 'anti-national'.

"Their habit of distancing themselves from the tricolour is many generations old - how can it go?" wrote the Congress in its tweet, criticising Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's son.

"I have papa, Keep the tricolour with you!" the Congress' communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted in sharp response.

"Now why would Jay Shah refuse to wave the tricolour after an India victory against Pakistan? Any Indian would have done so reflexively. Did he want the Bhagwa Dhwaja or BJP flag?" wrote Priyank Kharge.

Along with the Congress, the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have also criticised Jay Shah for his gesture. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Why did Jay Shah refuse to take the Indian tricolour in his hand

Although Jay Shah has yet to release an official statement on the video, several angry Twitter fans have bombarded the platform seeking an answer to this 'disrespectful' reaction.

However, it must be noted that the BCCI Secretary was present at the match venue in the capacity of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Member Board Representative of the ICC Cricket Committee. Hence, as president of the administrators of the Asia Cup tournament and as per ICC's Code of Ethics, he is expected to show neutrality to all the stakeholders.

Section 2.1 of the ICC Code of Ethics is dedicated to - Loyalty (avoiding conflicts of interest). Under this, the ICC states, " A Director, Committee Member or Staff Member must not promote the interests of any particular stakeholder (such as a National Cricket Federation or a group of National Cricket Federations), or of any third party (such as a governmental or political body), where doing so would conflict with his overriding duty to act in the best interests of all of the ICC’s collective membership and the sport of cricket as a whole."

At the same location where Pakistan had defeated them by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021, India overcame Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2022 match.

After winning the toss in the match, India, a seven-time Asia Cup champion, bowled out Pakistan for 147 runs in 19.5 overs before chasing down the mark with five wickets lost in 19.4 overs.

The standout all-rounder for Team India, Hardik Pandya, shone with the bat and the ball to help India defeat Pakistan in a gripping thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After taking three wickets for 25 runs, the all-rounder played a match-winning inning of 33 not out off 17 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

