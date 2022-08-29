Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    The Congress and other opposition parties have targeted Jay Shah by tweeting a video clip of the BCCI Chief Secretary refusing to wave the tricolour after India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai.

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Celebrations erupted on Sunday night after India avenged its T20 World Cup defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan as the Men in Blue registered a 5-wicket win over Babar Azam and Co. at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. From spectators at the venue to viewers at home, every Indian cricket fan was on their feet when all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed a six to seal the victory.

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, was among those who applauded India's win after the Men in Blue successfully chased 147 to register their first win of the Asia Cup campaign. However, a video clip of Jay Shah refusing to take the Indian tricolour in his hands and wave it in celebration has created a massive social media outburst.

    Also read: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    Shared by the Congress party and leaders of other opposition parties on Twitter, the video clip has now gone viral and sparked a massive debate on the micro-blogging site, with several users even dubbing Jay Shah as 'anti-national'. 

    "Their habit of distancing themselves from the tricolour is many generations old - how can it go?" wrote the Congress in its tweet, criticising Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's son. 

    "I have papa, Keep the tricolour with you!" the Congress' communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted in sharp response.

    "Now why would Jay Shah refuse to wave the tricolour after an India victory against Pakistan? Any Indian would have done so reflexively. Did he want the Bhagwa Dhwaja or BJP flag?" wrote Priyank Kharge.

    Along with the Congress, the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have also criticised Jay Shah for his gesture. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Why did Jay Shah refuse to take the Indian tricolour in his hand

    Although Jay Shah has yet to release an official statement on the video, several angry Twitter fans have bombarded the platform seeking an answer to this 'disrespectful' reaction. 

    Also read: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Hardik Pandya never showed any panic' - Rohit Sharma

    However, it must be noted that the BCCI Secretary was present at the match venue in the capacity of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Member Board Representative of the ICC Cricket Committee. Hence, as president of the administrators of the Asia Cup tournament and as per ICC's Code of Ethics, he is expected to show neutrality to all the stakeholders.

    Section 2.1 of the ICC Code of Ethics is dedicated to - Loyalty (avoiding conflicts of interest). Under this, the ICC states, " A Director, Committee Member or Staff Member must not promote the interests of any particular stakeholder (such as a National Cricket Federation or a group of National Cricket Federations), or of any third party (such as a governmental or political body), where doing so would conflict with his overriding duty to act in the best interests of all of the ICC’s collective membership and the sport of cricket as a whole."

    At the same location where Pakistan had defeated them by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021, India overcame Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2022 match. 

    After winning the toss in the match, India, a seven-time Asia Cup champion, bowled out Pakistan for 147 runs in 19.5 overs before chasing down the mark with five wickets lost in 19.4 overs.

    The standout all-rounder for Team India, Hardik Pandya, shone with the bat and the ball to help India defeat Pakistan in a gripping thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After taking three wickets for 25 runs, the all-rounder played a match-winning inning of 33 not out off 17 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

    Also read: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claim Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism - adt

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claims Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Educate sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store - adt

    Educate, sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store

    Recent Stories

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know RBA

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? Here's what we know

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    Tamil Nadu cops tracing stolen Ganesha idol make a huge discovery

    BOLD pictures: Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly, who flaunts her cleavage in SEXY outfit; take a look RBA

    BOLD pictures: Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly, who flaunts her cleavage in SEXY outfit (WATCH)

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani AJR

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon