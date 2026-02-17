TVK's CTR Nirmal Kumar questioned the DMK government's stability, claiming it cannot win without Congress. He called Udayanidhi Stalin a 'proxy' for his father and highlighted alleged strains in the DMK-Congress alliance over seat-sharing.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar questioned the stability of the DMK government, asserting that the ruling party cannot return to power in Tamil Nadu without Congress support. Addressing a press conference, he said the alliance arithmetic would be decisive in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Udayanidhi Stalin Targeted as 'Proxy'

Speaking to the media, Kumar targeted Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and alleged that his role in the government was limited. "What is Udayanidhi truly capable of? It appears that he has been positioned merely as a proxy, primarily to assist his father, reflecting what many perceive as a family-run government," he said.

Drawing a comparison, he added, "In most families, when the father is unable to attend an event, the son represents him. Similarly, the post of Deputy Chief Minister seems to have been created so that whenever the Chief Minister is unable to attend an official function, Udayanidhi can step in on his behalf."

He further claimed that there is a perception that Udayanidhi lacks political and administrative experience. According to him, critics argue that the Deputy Chief Minister has not actively engaged in ministerial responsibilities or held significant portfolio-related meetings. He also referred to allegations regarding the use of government resources, including his stay at the government-allotted bungalow, Kurinji Illam, and said opponents question his visible contribution to governance.

DMK's Reliance on Congress Questioned

On the alliance front, Nirmal Kumar said the DMK's electoral prospects depend heavily on Congress and that critics believe there will be strong opposition to what they describe as "family politics." "Without the support of Congress, the DMK cannot form a government in the state," he claimed, citing previous elections such as 2006 and 2022 as instances where Congress's support played a role.

Seat-Sharing Tensions Highlighted

He also alleged that, despite depending on Congress's vote share, including minority support, the DMK has not treated the party as an equal partner. "Concerns have also been raised about seat-sharing arrangements in local body elections. According to Congress members, although certain positions, such as chairman and vice-chairman, were allocated to them, parallel candidates were allegedly supported, resulting in Congress candidates losing in several instances at the union and municipal levels. Congress cadres reportedly feel that the party is being weakened deliberately and prevented from growing in the state. They believe similar tactics may be used in future elections to sideline Congress MLAs," Kumar said.

His remarks come amid statements by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who recently said the party was still awaiting the formation of a committee by the DMK to discuss alliance matters. Tagore stated that Congress "stands by its principles" and expects due respect within the alliance as preparations begin for the state polls. (ANI)