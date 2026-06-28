West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that the UCC Bill will be passed in the state assembly. CM Suvendu Adhikari stated it would follow the model of Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The bill is scheduled for introduction on June 29.

UCC in West Bengal

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill will eventually be passed in the state assembly, pointing out that several other states have already cleared similar legislation. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "The UCC bill is bound to be passed. It has been passed in many states, and the process has begun here as well. It is up to the government to decide the next steps, when the bill will be introduced and what will happen," Ghosh said.

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The remarks come amid heightened political activity over the proposed Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday stated that the UCC would be implemented in the state following the model adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, and said a committee has been constituted under a sitting inquiry authority to examine its implementation.

Earlier, West Bengal Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay on Saturday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will be introduced in the state Assembly on June 29, asserting that the state will join the list of states that have enacted the law. Speaking on the issue of UCC, Chattopadhyay said the government had already outlined its position in its manifesto. "We had clearly stated our position on the UCC in our manifesto. On the 29th, we will introduce the UCC in the Bengal Legislative Assembly, pass it, and ensure Bengal joins the club of states that have enacted the UCC," he told ANI.

During the election campaigning roadshow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated the party's promise to implement the UCC after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly.

UCC Across Other States

In other states, Uttarakhand became the first to pass a UCC Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also indicated plans to introduce the Bill in the upcoming monsoon session. In Maharashtra, a committee headed by a retired High Court judge has been proposed to study UCC implementation before further action is taken. (ANI)