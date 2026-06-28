Digvijaya Singh questions the delayed FIR in the Ram Mandir donation case, alleging 'looting'. An Ayodhya court sent 8 accused to judicial custody after recovering nearly Rs 80 lakh. Two trust members have resigned over the matter.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday questioned the handling of the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, claiming that despite signs of large-scale financial irregularities, action was delayed. Congress leader also said he had personally donated Rs 1.11 lakh to the temple trust through a cheque.

"I had made the payment via cheque. In this case, it became blatantly obvious that large-scale looting had taken place, yet no FIR was filed initially. An FIR has only been registered recently. The police should have sought remand," former MP CM said.

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Digvijaya Singh Targets PM Modi

Referring to the trust overseeing the temple, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed its representatives but had not responded to the issue.

8 Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The accused were produced before the local court after being arrested.

KC Verma, Prosecution Officer at the Ayodhya Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, told reporters that all eight accused had been remanded to judicial custody till Monday and would be produced before the court again on June 29.

"In total, Rs 79,85,493 was recovered from them, except for one accused, Subhash. Nothing was recovered from him, though he was involved in the conspiracy. Different amounts were recovered from the others," he said.

Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu).

Trust Members Resign

Also, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.