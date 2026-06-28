Delhi's ACB arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, ex-head of the Central Procurement Agency, DGHS, for a massive corruption case involving medical supplies procurement. Allegations include tender manipulation and causing huge losses to the exchequer.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), in connection with an alleged corruption case involving irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, consumables and medical equipment.

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Details of the Allegations

According to the ACB, the case stems from a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, alleging large-scale irregularities in procurement carried out by the Central Procurement Agency. It was alleged that certain public servants and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes, tender conditions and technical specifications to favour selected firms and suppliers, resulting in wrongful loss to the government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to private entities.

The allegations pertain to the procurement of Portable X-Ray Machines, Bed Sheets and Linen Items, C-Arm Radiological Equipment, Anaesthesia Work Stations, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines at allegedly inflated rates through manipulated procurement procedures. The complaint further alleged that tailor-made specifications were framed to benefit select suppliers while genuine competitors were excluded from the bidding process, leading to the alleged misuse of government funds worth several hundred crores of rupees.

Investigation and Custodial Interrogation

Based on the complaint, the ACB registered FIR on June 2 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), along with sections relating to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigation was subsequently taken up and procurement records, official documents and other evidence were examined.

During the course of the investigation, the ACB alleged that several crucial procurement files relating to the purchases under scrutiny were not made available by Dr. Ranga, who, according to investigators, had kept the files in his personal custody. The agency said Dr. Ranga was questioned during the investigation but failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the missing records and other material aspects of the case.

It said his custodial interrogation was considered necessary to recover the missing files, unravel the larger conspiracy, identify other beneficiaries and co-conspirators, establish the money trail and recover documentary and electronic evidence. Dr. Ranga was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on June 18 and produced before the court on June 19, which granted four days of police custody remand.

Wider Probe and Further Action

The ACB said the role of other public servants, private persons, suppliers and beneficiaries allegedly involved in the conspiracy is also under investigation. Further investigation is underway. The Delhi government had on June 24 initiated action under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, regarding alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment through the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Based on complaints received, the roles of the then Director General of Health Services, Dr. Vatsala Agarwal, and Deputy Controller of Accounts, Neeraj Chopra, are being investigated at the direction of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Dr Vatsala Agarwal has also been arrested by Delhi police's Anti-Corruption branch. (ANI)