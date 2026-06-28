Former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Agarwal has been arrested by Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch in a corruption case involving irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth hundreds of crores.

Ex-DGHS Arrested in Medicine Procurement Scam

Delhi Police has arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Agarwal in a corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment. According to the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi Police, the case pertains to alleged manipulation of tender specifications and other irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth hundreds of crores.

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Investigation and Official Response

The Delhi Government had initiated action under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, regarding alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment through the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Branch had also arrested the in-charge of the Central Procurement Agency, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga. The ACB is probing allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement process and financial loss caused to the public exchequer.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation should be ensured in the case. Noting that the Delhi government operates on a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards corruption, she said that safeguarding every penny of the public's hard-earned money is the government's responsibility, and the misuse of public funds will not be tolerated.

The Central Government Health Scheme provides comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. It has a large volume of a beneficiary base. (ANI)