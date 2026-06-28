SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questions CM Yogi's numerous Ayodhya visits amid the Ram temple donation theft row. He also slammed the BJP government for recurring exam paper leaks, saying it jeopardizes students' futures and employment promises.

Yadav questions CM's Ayodhya visits amid theft row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called into question Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's earlier repeated visits to Ayodhya, asking whether the Chief Minister had been "setting a record" of visits to the temple to oversee the "ongoing thefts".

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Taking a jibe at CM Adityanath over the Ram temple donation row, SP chief Yadav cited the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and questioned the Chief Minister's oversight despite his frequent visits to the Ayodhya Ram temple. "The SIT report itself indicates that CCTV footage was tampered with. Was the Chief Minister setting a record for the number of visits to Ayodhya just to oversee ongoing theft? Why is it that, despite making so many visits, he remained unaware of the activities taking place within the temple complex?" Yadav told ANI on Saturday.

The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the development work carried out in Ayodhya had fallen "short of expectations". "The development and work carried out in Ayodhya fell short of expectations; a place visited by people from across the globe should feature world-class infrastructure, and the devotees arriving with faith deserve international-standard amenities," he said.

Trustees resign, 8 arrested

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case A court in Ayodhya on Friday sent eight accused to judicial custody till June 29 in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Verma said eight accused have been arrested-- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Rama Shankar (alias Tinnu).

Criticism over recurring paper leaks

Further criticising the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, the Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that students continued to bear the brunt of administrative failures. "This is nothing new under this government. Issues regarding education, examinations, and paper leaks are recurring events; the government fails to learn from its mistakes, and the consequence is that our students and those preparing for exams are the ones who suffer," Yadav said.

He further questioned the government's employment promises, saying, "The government speaks of building a 'Viksit Bharat' but if paper leaks continue in this developed India, who will provide employment? This is a major question for which the government must find a solution."

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was responsible for the recurring issue, Yadav said, "As long as the BJP government remains in power, paper leaks will persist. There is only one party in the country creating this crisis: the BJP. The crisis will only be resolved when the BJP is removed from power." (ANI)