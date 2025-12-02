Odisha's Raj Bhavan has been officially renamed 'Lok Bhavan' after Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's approval. The move, directed by the Home Ministry, aims to foster transparency, accessibility, and a stronger connection with the public.

The Raj Bhavan in Odisha has officially been renamed as 'Lok Bhavan', marking a significant shift in Odisha's administrative identity. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati approved the renaming, following a directive from the Umion Ministry of Home Affairs. A formal notification announcing the change was issued on Monday.

A Symbol of Public Connection and Transparency

Governor Kambhampati said that the new name reflects a commitment to building stronger public connection and participation, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that Lok Bhavan symbolises transparency, accessibility, and a deeper relationship between the administration and the people.

"This initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering citizens, strengthening governance systems, and ensuring inclusive growth. Lok Bhavan will continue to serve as an important platform for public engagement and consultation, now with a renewed focus on openness and accessibility for all," the Governor said.

Moving Away from Colonial Legacy

With this change, Odisha takes an essential step toward moving away from colonial names and embracing a people-focused approach to governance. Renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan marks a milestone that reflects pride, democracy, a future guided by public participation.