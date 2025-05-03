Big blow to Ola, Uber cab drivers: Ride cancellations will now attract fines
The Maharashtra government has issued new orders under the 2025 State Aggregator Cab Policy. Drivers will have to compensate passengers for cancelled rides, and displaying driver information inside cabs is now mandatory.
| Published : May 03 2025, 11:04 AM
2 Min read
Aggregator Cab Policy 2025
State Aggregator Cabs Policy 2025: This is a big win for passengers in Maharashtra. The government has issued a new order under the State Aggregator Cab Policy 2025, making it mandatory for popular ride services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido to follow these rules.
Fine for drivers canceling rides
If a driver cancels a ride, they will have to compensate the customer. This policy is expected to bring more transparency and an improved customer experience across the state's ride-sharing ecosystem.
Customers are being harassed in metro cities
For years, customers in metro cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have been dealing with cab cancellations, especially during rush hour or when rides are deemed less profitable for cab drivers.
Continuous ride cancellations increase fares
Not only that, this cycle of continuous ride cancellations and fare increases has spread across the country. Cab drivers often cancel rides if the fare is low.
Customers are forced to pay extra
As a result, customers are forced to pay extra to save time. This problem is prevalent across the country, whether at airports or crowded areas.
What does the policy say about ride cancellations?
The State Aggregator Cab Policy 2025 clearly states that if a driver agrees to take a ride and then cancels it without a valid reason, the aggregator platform will be liable to compensate the customer. Depending on the company's compensation system, the compensation for the next trip may also be in the form of a small credit, cashback, or fare reduction.
Reducing ride cancellations
This rule is designed to reduce unnecessary ride cancellations by cab drivers, which has become a major problem in cities and towns across Maharashtra. The policy emphasizes that once a driver accepts a ride, they must adhere to it unless there is an emergency or technical problem.
Driver details must be displayed in the cab
To ensure transparency and safety for passengers, the driver's full name, license number, and photo must be displayed on all ride-hailing platforms before the start of the journey.
Increased insurance cover for riders
The rules mandate basic insurance coverage for all passengers during the ride to provide financial protection in case of accidents.
Fare control and surge pricing limits
The government will now monitor base fares and set limits to keep fares reasonable during festivals or emergencies.
Vehicle age and fitness rules
Cabs operating under aggregator platforms must be below a certain age limit and pass regular fitness tests to ensure roadworthiness and emission control.
Customer feedback has been largely positive
Passengers on social media have praised the government's move, calling it long overdue and customer-centric. Several users on X, formerly Twitter, have posted screenshots of repeated ride cancellations and expressed hope that these new rules will bring change.
