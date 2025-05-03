6 12

Image Credit : google

What does the policy say about ride cancellations?

The State Aggregator Cab Policy 2025 clearly states that if a driver agrees to take a ride and then cancels it without a valid reason, the aggregator platform will be liable to compensate the customer. Depending on the company's compensation system, the compensation for the next trip may also be in the form of a small credit, cashback, or fare reduction.