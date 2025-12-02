The BSF Tripura Frontier celebrated its Diamond Jubilee and Raising Day in Agartala. IG Aloke Kumar Chakraborty paid tribute to martyrs, and Tripura CM Manik Saha graced the event, which honored 1971 war veterans and their families.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has observed its Diamond Jubilee and Raising Day at the BSF Headquarters in the Salbagan area of Agartala. Inspector General Aloke Kumar Chakraborty on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since the force's establishment in 1965.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, IG Chakraborty said the day held deep emotional and historical significance for the BSF, which he described as the youngest among India's armed forces. "Today is an auspicious day for us... BSF is the youngest force of India and we are celebrating its legendary the creation of a heroic saga. We are thankful to the Tripura CM for attending this program," he said on Monday.

Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in Agartala

The event saw the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who attended despite prior commitments, a gesture the BSF leadership termed as encouraging and symbolic of the state's continued support to the border guarding force. The BSF Tripura Frontier is responsible for securing a sensitive and porous stretch of the India-Bangladesh border, where the force has played a critical role in curbing cross-border crimes, illegal infiltration, and smuggling.

Honouring 1971 War Heroes and BSF Family

A key highlight of the ceremony was the interaction between BSF officials and the family members of those who lost their lives during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Chakraborty said meeting them was a moment of honour and reflection. "We are extremely thankful to the family members of those who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 war, who are present here today. I am very happy that I got the opportunity to speak with them," he said.

Calling the BSF fraternity "one big family," Chakraborty added that the gathering of both serving and retired personnel made the celebration meaningful. "Today, both our old and new members came together to celebrate, and it felt wonderful," he said.

Border Vigilance and Key Achievements

Furthermore, Tripura Frontier of BSF marked its 61st Raising Day on December 1, 2025, with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gracing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations as the Chief Guest. He paid tributes to the martyrs, honoured veterans of the 1971 War and the families of fallen Seema Praharis, and lauded the BSF's efforts in maintaining peace along the India-Bangladesh border while releasing the Frontier's annual magazine, Gajraj.

Since its inception in 1965, the BSF has upheld its motto "Jeevan Paryant Kartavya" through steadfast service and professionalism. In 2025, the Tripura Frontier intensified border vigilance, rescuing 1,830 cattle and seizing major quantities of contraband, including Phensedyl, ganja, Yaba tablets, gold, sugar and arms, along with Bangladeshi currency and miscellaneous items worth over Rs 51 crore.

The force also apprehended 57 Rohingya illegal migrants, 628 Bangladeshi nationals and 280 Indian nationals. Enhanced synergy between the BSF, Tripura Police and various agencies led to effective joint operations and the destruction of more than 31 lakh illegally cultivated ganja saplings across 452 acres.

Community Outreach and National Unity Programs

The Frontier carried out extensive civic engagement initiatives, including medical and blood donation camps, skill development and pre-recruitment training, cultural programmes, and 781 village coordination meetings, alongside awareness and career guidance drives to support border communities.

Efforts to promote national unity included band displays, weapon exhibitions, motorcycle rallies, school border visits, unity runs, sports events, tree plantations, International Yoga Day sessions and Swachhta Abhiyans across sectors and Border Outposts.

Strengthening Cross-Border Ties

Regular border meetings with Border Guard Bangladesh helped address bilateral issues and strengthen cross-border coordination.

Reaffirming its commitment, the BSF Tripura Frontier said that it remains dedicated to safeguarding Tripura's international border and advancing the state's welfare and security. (ANI)