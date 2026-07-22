UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to discuss setting up a UAE Food Cluster in Andhra Pradesh. The project will develop a value chain for the food processing sector in the state.

UAE Delegation Discusses Food Cluster with AP CM

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat.

According to the release, the UAE delegation held discussions with the Chief Minister on setting up the UAE Food Cluster in Andhra Pradesh.

During Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Davos visit earlier this year, the UAE had expressed its willingness to establish the Food Cluster in the state.

The UAE has decided to develop a value chain for the food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh. A partnership has been established between the Andhra Pradesh Government and the United Arab Emirates for the project.

The value chain will facilitate the export of horticultural produce, including mangoes, bananas, cocoa, and other products, to international markets.

The meeting was attended by the UAE delegation, Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath, and senior officials from the Food Processing Department, Industries Department, and the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Background: CM Naidu's Davos Visit

In month of January, Chandrababu Naidu visited Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's four-day tour to Davos, Switzerland, involved interacting with several global leaders and inviting investments in the state by showcasing its favourable business environment.

During his visit, CM Naidu met with top executives of 15 prominent global companies, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's favourable business environment and policies. He invited them to invest in the state and explore opportunities in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components, the CMO release stated.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) convened 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. (ANI)