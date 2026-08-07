SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav claims the BJP turns to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat when 'cornered', like by Gen Z. He also slammed a new tax bill, saying governments enact such laws to 'extract money from people's pockets' for distributing freebies.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the BJP over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, saying the ruling party turns to the RSS whenever it finds itself "completely cornered".

Yadav said that as the BJP government was feeling challenged by Gen Z, it had sent Bhagwat to handle the situation.

Speaking to the reporters, Yadav said, "As the BJP government is feeling challenged by Gen Z, should they send Mohan Bhagwat to handle the situation. Whenever they find themselves completely cornered, they turn to him, asking them to find a solution or speak on their behalf..." His remarks came a day after RSS chief Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Yadav criticises Taxation Bill

Further, Yadav criticised the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that governments enact laws not for public welfare but to "extract money from people's pockets and then distribute it as freebies." "Has any law ever been enacted for the benefit of the public? The only agenda is figuring out how to extract money from people's pockets and then distribute it as freebies," Yadav said.

A day earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026. The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20. It proposes a series of tax changes aimed at boosting investment, supporting manufacturing, and providing tax certainty and will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. (ANI)