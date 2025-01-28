Two women harassed, groped by bike-borne men in Lucknow; disturbing video emerges (WATCH)

A disturbing incident of harassment has come to light from the Sainik Nagar locality in Lucknow, sparking outrage over the state’s law and order situation.

A disturbing incident of harassment has come to light from the Sainik Nagar locality in Lucknow, sparking outrage over the state’s law and order situation. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, shows two men on a bike harassing two young women on a deserted lane late at night. One of the miscreants even groped one of the women, allegedly attempting to assault her sexually, before fleeing the scene.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on January 27, has gone viral on social media, with the footage sparking widespread condemnation. Netizens are slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to ensure safety for women, particularly in urban areas.

The CCTV footage shows two girls walking on an isolated street when the accused approach them on a bike. Engaging in inappropriate behavior, the men caused the women visible distress. As the harassment escalates, one of the accused gets down from the vehicle and gropes one of the girls. Reacting swiftly, the girls screamed for help, forcing the offenders to flee.

Frightened yet determined, the victims immediately lodged a complaint at Ashiyana Police Station. However, as of now, there has been no reported action taken by the authorities, further fueling public anger.

