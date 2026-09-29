YSRCP's Lakshmi Parvathi questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu's absence for three days while Andhra Pradesh grapples with floods, drought, and protests. She alleged his secret tours were to hide corruption money and demanded he disclose his whereabouts.

YSRCP State General Secretary Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s whereabouts, saying he has been missing from public view for three days while Andhra Pradesh is grappling with protests, drought and floods. Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, she demanded that the Chief Minister disclose where he had gone and why his tour was being kept secret.

CM's Absence Questioned Amid State Crises

She said North Andhra was reeling under floods, Rayalaseema farmers were suffering from drought, unemployed youth were protesting and DSC candidates were on the streets seeking justice, according to the release. “When the state is surrounded by problems, and people are protesting, where has the Chief Minister gone?” she asked, charging that Chandrababu had undertaken similar undisclosed foreign trips earlier in the name of family tours.

Allegations of Corruption and Secret Trips

She questioned why the Centre and intelligence agencies were not scrutinising such trips and charged that they were meant to move and conceal money amassed through corruption. Lakshmi Parvathi contrasted this with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s foreign visits, saying he furnished his travel details and obtained court permission when required. She attacked Nara Lokesh and the “yellow media” for targeting YS Jagan over those visits while remaining silent about Chandrababu’s present whereabouts, as per the release.

Charges of Widespread Misgovernance

She said investments and industries were being driven away by the coalition government’s “Red Book” system, corruption and demands for bribes, while natural resources, including sand and hills, were being plundered. She also charged that irregularities in DSC recruitment had resulted in jobs being sold for Rs. 15 lakh each.

Comparison with Previous YSRCP Government

Lakshmi Parvathi said welfare, education and healthcare had progressed under YS Jagan, while the present government had pushed farmers, students, employees and unemployed youth into distress. She demanded that Chandrababu disclose the complete details of his tour upon his return and warned that failure to do so would amount to gross irresponsibility. (ANI)

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