Delhi Police arrested one adult and held two minors for stabbing a 17-year-old to death in New Usmanpur. The accused confessed to the crime. In a separate incident in the same area, a 26-year-old man was also found stabbed to death.

Teenager stabbed to death in New Usmanpur, 3 apprehended

Delhi Police arrested one person and held two minors in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in New Usmanpur, solving the case within hours. Acting swiftly after the incident on Monday, the police arrested, gathered the evidence and apprehended three people: one 21-year-old, Nikki, and two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs).

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During interrogation, they admitted the crime and disclosed that they were having some issues with the deceased. The victim and the accused belong to the same community, Delhi police said. Further investigation is underway.

Another stabbing in same area, 26-year-old found dead

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident took place in New Usmanpur involving a 26-year-old at the Bhagat Singh colony, Delhi police said on Tuesday. The police found the 26-year-old lying dead on the ground when they reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi. The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence. Police have registered a case at the New Usmanpur police station and launched an investigation. Police said that they have deployed multiple teams to pursue the leads and arrest the accused at the earliest. (ANI)