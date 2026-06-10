Two minor sisters, aged 17 and 10, died in a Hyderabad hospital after being admitted with continuous vomiting and diarrhoea. Police suspect food poisoning is the reason for their deaths and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Two minor sisters lost their lives while undergoing treatment at a hospital after being admitted with continuous vomiting and diarrhoea, police said. Hyderabad Police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a police official, the two minor sisters, aged 17 and Sandya, aged 10, were hospitalised after experiencing continuous vomiting and loose motions. One died on June 8, and the other died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

"We suspect food poisoning may reason for death. We have shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination, recorded the parents' statements, and are investigating the matter," the official said. Further details are awaited.

Illegal Chocolate Factory Busted

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team, earlier, in coordination with the Food Safety Department and Habeebnagar Police, busted an illegal chocolate manufacturing unit in the city and apprehended its proprietor for allegedly manufacturing and marketing products in violation of food safety norms.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Police, officials raided the chocolate manufacturing unit at Seetarambagh in the Old Mallepally area of Hyderabad, where they allegedly found products being manufactured, repacked and sold without complying with mandatory food safety regulations.

During the inspection, officials found several chocolate products were being marketed without mandatory labelling details such as manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date and best-before date. The team also detected the storage and suspected use of expired flavours, essences, colouring agents and other ingredients in the manufacturing process. (ANI)