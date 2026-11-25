KMF has reduced the price of Nandini curd by Rs 2 per kg across Karnataka starting November 29. This decision, mandated by the state government, aims to provide relief to consumers following recent price hikes in dairy products.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Following a direction from the Karnataka government, the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd. (KMF) has reduced the selling price of Nandini curd by Rs 2 per kg, with the revised rates coming into effect from November 29.

In an official statement, KMF said the decision was taken in the interest of consumers following a direction from the state government. Under the revised pricing, the 500 g pack of Nandini curd, which was earlier priced at Rs 34, will now cost Rs 33. Similarly, the price of the 1 kg pack has been reduced from Rs 68 to Rs 66.

KMF said it functions on cooperative principles, balancing the interests of consumers and milk producers. For five decades, the federation has been supplying dairy products while supporting the economic empowerment of lakhs of dairy farmers in Karnataka. It added that the Nandini brand is backed by modern processing technology, quality checks and food safety standards.

According to KMF, following a request from milk producers, the prices of Nandini milk and curd were revised from November 1, 2026. However, the state government subsequently directed the federation to reduce the price of curd by Rs 2 per kg in the interest of consumers. Earlier, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved an increase of Rs 8 per litre in Nandini milk prices, effective November 1. KMF also revised curd prices, raising the 1 kg pack from Rs 54 to Rs 68 and the 500 g pack from Rs 28 to Rs 34. The price revision had drawn criticism from consumers, opposition leaders and hotel associations. The latest reduction will bring the price of the 1 kg curd pack to Rs 66 and the 500 g pack to Rs 33 from November 29. (ANI)