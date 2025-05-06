While one fire broke out at an open place near Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district when the PM was about to land, the other erupted two km away from the venue during the programme after plastic pipes caught fire.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh police and fire services department have begun a detailed probe into two fire accidents that were reported in the state during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2. While one fire broke out at an open place near Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district when the PM was about to land, the other erupted two km away from the venue during the programme after plastic pipes caught fire.

An investigation has been launched into the first incident based on a complaint from Village Revenue Officer (VRO) V Kamala. According to reports, the smoke was first observed by Gannavaram Airport authorities when the PM was about to land, following which fire authorities were alerted. Officials from AP Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) visited the spot.

The second incident involved plastic cables, allegedly dumped by a private company for laying underground electric cables, catching fire near Tallayapalem village in Guntur district. The flames were doused in an hour. However, the exact cause for the fire to break out remains to be identified. Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot.