Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district

The roof of Rajkumar Manna's house was blown off in the huge explosion. While the death toll is yet to be officially confirmed. The police have sealed off the explosion site. More details of the incident are awaited.

In a recent development, an explosion was reported at the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal during the early hours of Saturday (December 3).

According to reports, as many as three people including the TMC leader identified as Rajkumar Manna are feared to have died in the incident, while two others suffered injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhagabanpur region of Purba Medinipur. The nature of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, the chance of the house being attacked by an explosive has not been ruled out.

It is also suspected that the blast was caused after a crude bomb stored in the house went off accidentally.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, the Baruipur Police raided a residence in Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas and cracked down on a bomb-making, media reports said.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)