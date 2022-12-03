Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district

    The roof of Rajkumar Manna's house was blown off in the huge explosion. While the death toll is yet to be officially confirmed. The police have sealed off the explosion site. More details of the incident are awaited.

    Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    In a recent development, an explosion was reported at the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal during the early hours of Saturday (December 3). 

    According to reports, as many as three people including the TMC leader identified as Rajkumar Manna are feared to have died in the incident, while two others suffered injuries.

    Also read: 'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan

    According to reports, the incident took place in Bhagabanpur region of Purba Medinipur. The nature of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, the chance of the house being attacked by an explosive has not been ruled out.

    It is also suspected that the blast was caused after a crude bomb stored in the house went off accidentally.

    Also read: ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's deputy secretary in coal extortion case

    The roof of Rajkumar Manna's house was blown off in the huge explosion. While the death toll is yet to be officially confirmed. The police have sealed off the explosion site. More details of the incident are awaited.

    Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, the Baruipur Police raided a residence in Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas and cracked down on a bomb-making, media reports said.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam AJR

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    India is a part of me Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan AJR

    'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan

    Gujarat Election 2022 Is your name in the voters list Here is how to check how to add your name gcw

    Elections 2022: Is your name in the voters' list? Here's how to check & how to add your name

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister s deputy secretary in coal extortion case gcw

    ED arrests Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's deputy secretary in coal extortion case

    Recent Stories

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here sur

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam AJR

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon